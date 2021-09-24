Guilford High School renames track after deceased coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford high school is honoring the legacy of a long time coach with a special dedication.

The outdoor track at Guilford will now be known as “Lee Marks Memorial Track.”

Family and alumni came together on Friday evening to unveil the new sign at Swanson Stadium. Coach Marks grew up in Rockford, and Attended RPS #205 schools. He was a three sport athlete.

After college, Marks came back to the Forest City, and began working as a PE teacher and coach for track and football at Guilford. Marks was the first African American coach at RPS.

“This means that it is putting a definite, tangible, indelible mark at this stadium where he spent a many a day, and impacted a many a life and that was really so rewarding,” said Karen Marks, widow of Lee Marks.

Coach Marks retired in 2016 after 47 years at Guilford. He died in 2017.