Guilford High School volunteers help build Habitat for Humanity home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Stateline family is packing up to move into their view own Habitat for Humanity home.

Volunteers with Guilford High School have been working on the home.

“I’m very excited right now, because when we move in I’m going to have my own bed and stuff and I’ll have my own games set up and me and my cousin will play games,” explained the future resident.

The new homeowners will have new neighbors in a few years when the first Habitat for Humanity home built by East High School volunteers is completed.

