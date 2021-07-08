Guilford students win state award for building free homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford, Rockford Public Schools, and Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity have earned state-wide recognition for a home building program.

Students from Guilford High School have been building homes for the needy as part of the “New Possibilities” program.

The program recently earned them the Illinois “Governor’s Hometown Award.”

Habitat for Humanity’s local chapter says a lot of good can come from the partnership.

“For many years, Habitat has been a program that people have been really proud of, and with our partnership between the City of Rockford and Rockford Public Schools, we’ve been able to do more in this community and that’s always a good thing,” said executive director Keri Asevedo.

The award is now displayed at Guilford High School following a ceremony, honoring those involved in the project, took place this morning.