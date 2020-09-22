Guilty verdict for Rockford gang member involved in 2018 gas station shootout with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Wainter Ancheta has been found guilty of charges connected to a shootout with Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies at a Fas Fuel gas station in 2018.

Police say five deputies, Stan Metzler, Jake Marino, Fred Jones, Brad Kaiser, and Charles Grasley were attempting to serve the arrest warrant on Ancheta at the Fas Fuel gas station at 3429 N Main Street on October 24th when Ancheta opened fire on them.

Deputies returned fire, injuring Ancheta.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force cleared the five officers for the shooting in February 2019, finding their actions legally justified.

Ancheta, a known gang member, was found guilty on September 17th, 2020, on the charge of being an Armed Habitual Criminal in Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine). He was found not guilty of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Ancheta faces up to 30 years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on November 5th.

