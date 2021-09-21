Guinness to open brewery in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – A legendary Irish beermaker will open it’s second brewery in the U.S. and you will not have to go far to visit.

Guinness will tap the Fulton Market District in Chicago. It plans to use what was once the Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal Building. The company plans to build out a restaurant, pub and brewery.

Guinness opened it’s first U.S. location three years ago in a suburb of Baltimore. If all goes as planned, Guinness fans will be sitting down for the Irish beer in a couple of years.