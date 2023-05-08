ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two men, one charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, after police spotted them in a car reported to be stolen.

According to police, officers spotted the car, which was reported stolen out of Calumet City, driving on Andrews Street around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night.

When the car parked in the 200 block of Alliance Avenue, officers approached the vehicle and said both occupants got out and ran.

Both men, Marvin Bell, 25, and Antonio Carey, 18, were apprehended after a foot pursuit, police said.

Police said Bell dropped a gun while he ran.

Bell has a previous conviction for armed robbery and is forbidden to be in possession of a handgun, per the terms of his probation.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a firearm, Possession of a Stolen Auto, and Resisting Arrest.

Carey was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail, awaiting trial.