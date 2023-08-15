(WTVO) — A guns rights group is challenging a new Illinois law that essentially bans gun manufacturers from advertising to children.

The “Firearm Industry Responsibility Act” allows the attorney general to take legal action against gun manufacturers if they are found marketing guns to anyone underage.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation filed suit in a federal court on Monday, asking a judge to block its enforcement. The lawsuit claims that the measure violates the First and Second Amendments and could wrongly be used against gun dealers for activities that take place outside of Illinois.