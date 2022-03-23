BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WTVO) — The suspected gunman in a deadly Illinois workplace shooting has died, according to police.

Officials said that 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer began shooting inside of a Burr Ridge office building around 3 p.m. Tuesday. They said that the trucker first shot his former employer, who has since died, over a pay dispute.

Spicer then opened fire at other former workplaces.

“There were three logistics companies involved, and they were all in that office park, and he worked for each of them,” said Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden. “Now the first one, where Nicola was shot, was his most recent employer. He worked for them for about a week.”

Police said that Spicer fatally shot himself once they closed in. He also shot a female employee at one of those workplaces. She is in stable condition.