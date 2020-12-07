Gunman fires at car driving on 8th Street in Rockford, 1 injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for tips on a shooting that occurred Saturday on 8th Street in which a 23-year-old man was injured.

Police say officers responded to a local hospital around 11:15 p.m. where a walk-in victim had been struck twice by gunfire.

The victims told police they had been traveling southbound on 8th Street when they were fired upon. Police say they recovered spent shell casings in the 2200 block.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

