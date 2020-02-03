Gunmen open fire on Rockford man outside his home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for two men who shot at a victim outside his Crosby Street house on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 5 p.m. on January 31st, a 33-year-old victim was approached by two men outside his home in the 1200 block of Crosby, one of whom pointed a gun at him.

Police say the victim ran away and the suspect fired a shot, but he was not hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

