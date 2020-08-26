Guns, drugs recovered; 2 arrested in several Rockford-area raids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 40-year-old Jose Banks and 30-year-old Aaron Lynde were arrested in a joint law enforcement drug operation last week, during which six residences were raided and various guns and illegal narcotics were recovered.

According to the Illinois State Police, multiple agencies, including the Rockford and Loves Park Police Departments, the Blackhawk Area Task Force, SWAT, and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on August 20th in the 400 block of E. State Street, two in the 2200 block of Hancock Street, the 200 block of Flintridge Court, the 1200 block of Widergren Drive, the 100 block of North Madison Street, and of two related vehicles.

Law enforcement seized $94,598 in U.S. currency; two 9mm pistols; 187 lbs of marijuana; THC vape cartridges; 23 lbs of cannabis edibles; 258 grams of psychedelic mushrooms; a 2008 Ford F-350; and $12,000 worth of grow equipment.

Banks was arrested in the 400 block of E. State Street and was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Lynde was arrested in the 1000 block of N. Madison Street and was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.

Authorities say the investigation is on-going and more charges and seizures are pending.

