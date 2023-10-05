JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a drug investigation resulted in the apprehension of Taiwan Edwards, 28, and the recovery of a cache of cocaine, marijuana, rifles and guns.

According to police, Wisconsin State Patrol officers took Edwards into custody in the parking lot of Kwik Trip, 2810 E. Milwaukee Street, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Subsequently, three search warrants were served by the Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Beloit Police Department Violent Crime Intervention Team.

During the seizures, authorities say they found 57.9 ounces of cocaine, 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 2 assault-style rifles, 4 handguns, and $75,000 in cash.

Edwards is currently in custody in the Rock County Jail on a probation hold for prior drug offenses.

Police said he will be charged with drug and firearms charges.