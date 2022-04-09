ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area police and fire held an annual charity hockey game on Saturday to see who really is the best at the sport.

It was a fun game, but the causes it benefits are what really matter. The stands were filled with just the families of the police and fire departments, but the community was out supporting first responders, veterans and those fallen heroes.

“It’s a great event and the public is really loving it,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. “It just grows every year and it’s a good time.”

The BMO Harris Bank Center held the 15th annual “Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game.” Foundation beneficiaries said that it was an honor and that they were happy to be a part of the event.

“It’s a event that kinda brings camaraderie between the police and the fire,” Lindmark said. “They always have that friendly rivalry, this is just a way to bring it out to the public.”

Organizers said that the community’s first responders are humans before they put their badges on. The game does just that, showing the public that they are just like anyone else.

“Supporting first responders, veterans, children in need,” said Andrea Cox, cousin of late Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox. “Jaimie himself used to play Hockey.”

Cox, a representative of the Jaimie Cox Foundation, said that this game also keeps Jaimie alive because he loved hockey.

“This game is always special for us and just a fun way to come out see the guys, you know, to I guess let loose a little bit and have some fun,” Cox said.

Organizers said that it was the perfect way way for some local heroes to have a little fun.

“This is great for the community because it just brings everyone together,” Lindmark said. “It’s people in the stands, it’s not just families of police or fire, it’s the community in the stands cheering on the police and fire for a hockey game.”

All proceeds will benefit the Jaimie Cox Foundation, Greg Lindmark Foundation and the ProMedica Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.