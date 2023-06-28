ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Fourth of July draws near, many Rockford residents may be wondering how to tell the difference between the sound of gunshots and fireworks.

Sometimes, it may be difficult to determine if a ‘pop-pop-pop’ or burst of rapid-fire cracks is a “celebration or catastrophe”. Experts say there is a distinctive difference in the sounds.

According to Kevin Creighton, who runs AmmoMan.com, gunshots have very regular intervals, because each time a pistol fires one bullet from a chamber, it needs to load another round.

Fireworks can give off multiple cracks or booms all at once, or at random, Creighton told WBTV. There is also usually a whiz or crackling noise to be heard, if the listener is close enough to the sound.

Gunshots, on the other hand, produce a very sharp sound. “If you hear a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and you’re not seeing any smoke, call law enforcement,” Creighton said.

Experts also say you may see smoke from where a firework has gone off, but you likely won’t see smoke from a gunshot.

In 2018, the City of Rockford installed a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter, which uses listening posts placed throughout the city, along with a sophisticated software decoding system, to listen for and differentiate between the sound of gunshots and fireworks.

The State of Illinois in general says it is dealing with an increase in gun crimes. In Rockford, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley established a new gun court to deal with what he called a “gun crime epidemic.”

There were 151 people shot and 629 “shots fired” incidents in 2022, according to data released by the Rockford Police Department. Police said they seized 387 firearms.

Private cameras can also go a long way in helping investigations. Residents can do their part by allowing their camera into the city’s system.