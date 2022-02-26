ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Judge Gwen Gulley is the first African American, and first African American woman, to be elected in Winnebago and Boone Counties.

Gulley said that she just focused on one goal when she was younger, which was to become a lawyer. She never thought that she would be a judge, let alone a judge making history.

“As a young girl, I wanted to be a lawyer, and I stuck with that goal and I didn’t let anyone tell me that I couldn’t do it,” said Gulley, judge for the 17th Judicial Court.

She said it feels amazing to know that she is a trail-blazer, cracking the glass ceiling and making the most of every opportunity.

“Certainly an honor to be elected as the first African American, and first African American female elected, in the 17th Circuit,” Gulley said. “So it’s truly an honor, and I’ve always said that if I had that position, that I would work hard and give everything that I had.”

Gulley hopes that, through her life and work, youth will adopt her hard work, drive and dedication.

“Don’t ever think that any goal you get for yourself is not achievable, no matter what your circumstances are,” she said.

The first campaign she ran did not go the way she wanted.

“The first campaign that I had was unsuccessful, so I didn’t give up, and if I given up then I would not be here today,” Gulley said.

Gulley said that she was from a single parent household, but that did not stop her from reaching her goals.

“I never thought that I would be a judge as far as that my initial goal was to be a lawyer, and I didn’t think I would be making history, but you never know where life will take you,” she said.

Gulley wants to encourage people to never give up and to always go after their dreams.