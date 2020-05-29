Gyms reopen, residents look forward to getting back in shape

ROCKFORD/LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local trainers say that sunny and warm weather was a big help today as Rockford-area fitness centers and gyms reopened for one-on-one training and outdoor classes.

Karla Johnson is a health and wellness coach with It’s Personal Training and Lifestyle Studio in Loves Park.

She hosted her Nordic Polewalking class outside the studio this morning.

State guidelines allow for up to 10 people at a time for outdoor classes, but Johnson says she is planning on limiting her sessions to five or six students for the time being.

She says that she was just eager to get in a group workout this morning after more than two months of virtual instruction.

“It is an exciting day. I feel like I lost March, April, and May, and this is another beginning, even though it’s still May,” Johnson said But it’s like we’re starting fresh, and the weather is gorgeous, and people want to be healthy and well and that’s the most important thing.”

Johnson says that she normally accepts drop-ins, but is currently working by appointment only.

Justin Kegley is the owner of Movement Fitness on Perryville.

He says that he started classes at 5:30 this morning and had both one-on-one personal training sessions and group speed workouts in the gym parking lot scheduled throughout the day.

Kegley says that all of the equipment is being cleaned and sanitized immediately after being used.

He says that people are ready to get back into their regular workout routine.

“Our people are very excited to be back. So, after doing online trainings and continuing to put out content every single day, they’re just excited to be here, to be around other people,” Kegley said. “We’ve got our stuff mapped out so they’re obviously physically distant, but the connection has been, the sessions have been awesome, and people are just excited to be out of their homes and start training and getting back to somewhat normal.”

Kegley encourages people who do go back to their gyms or fitness classes should take it slow to avoid getting injured.

