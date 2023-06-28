ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Habitat for Humanity is installing geothermal heating systems in six new homes under construction, to help future homeowners save money.

AREA Mechanical and Gilley’s Heating and Cooling crews went to work on Wednesday installing the systems in the first two homes, in the 600 block of Chisholm Street and the 600 block of Lamont Lane.

Geothermal systems circulate air from the consistent earth temperature of subterranean wells help both cool and heat an above-ground home.

The systems work without the use of natural gas.

Habitat for Humanity’s Michelle Ryan say the geothermal systems can help homeowners save up to 30% on total monthly bills.

“For first-time homeowners, they’re going to have 30% of their income goes towards their home, as well as their zero interest mortgage. So, keeping the bill really affordable for them is just going to help so much, so they can put their income back into other things,” said Ryan.

The organization hopes to build 27 similar homes over the next three years.