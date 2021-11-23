Habitat for Humanity helps two Rockford families have a home for Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and local businesses came together to help two local families make sure they have a home of their own.

A roof is pretty important to a home, and that is why two construction companies came together Tuesday to install not one, but two roofs for families in need.

“This house here that we’re in front of today is one of the school builds,” said Jack Turner, Construction Manager at Habitat for Humanity. “Guilford High School built this house, but with Apex and Cross Country doing the roofs for us today, it just helps enable our families to get in.”

Two houses are currently under construction in Rockford, houses going to soon-to-be homeowners, with Habitat for Humanity.

Apex General Contracting and Cross Country Construction began installing the roofs on Tuesday.

Cross Country Construction’s Operations Manager Ryan Murphy said he and his crew did not hesitate about getting involved.

“It’s nice to help out, especially with Habitat for Humanity,” Murphy said. “They do a lot for the community. it’s nice that we can donate our time and efforts, and help out also.”

Apex General Contracting’s General Manager Brandon Rhymer said Thanksgiving is about giving back, even in harder times.

“There’s a labor shortage out there, and for us to pull our labor together and make this happen, I think that’s special for Thanksgiving week,” Rhymer said.

Habitat for Humanity said this is just a start of partnering with local businesses, all while making forever homes for families in need.

“It’s very nice that they are donating their time and helping us out with the material, and that to build these houses,” Turner said.