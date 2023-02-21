ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Half Price Books Outlet, which sells used books in a storefront near Gustafson’s Furniture on E. State Street, has announced it will be closing this Spring.

The store, located at 6669 E. State Street, will close on April 8th, 2023, after 10 years in business. The company, which is based in Dallas, first opened in another Rockford location before moving into the former Tuesday Morning storefront.

According to the company’s public relations manager, Emily Bruce, the store did not have enough consistent traffic to justify signing another lease on the property.

Gift cards purchased at the Rockford location will be valid at all Half Price Books locations and the company’s website.

Half Price Books operates 121 stores in 19 states.