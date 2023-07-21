ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market has reached its halfway point in the season.

Local businesses got to show off their stuff as the community came together for a fun evening downtown. For some owners, this was the last night for their tents at the market.

“It’s really amazing because people that normally wouldn’t see your product come and see it and want to support it,” said Ade Villatoro owner of Earth Zero Waste.

Earth Zero Waste aims to reduce single-use plastics. This is her second year at City Market.

“So great, Cause you got to talk to them and make relationships and start conversations and, um. Yeah. Really get you out there. Really get you out of that inside box. You know, feeling and get comfortable with being uncomfortable and making friends, making relationships. And that’s. That’s all what small businesses in Rockford are,” said Villatoro.

There are all sorts of things to do and see at City Market. An assortment of food options, small boutiques, live music, and so much more.

Raines Honey Farm also made its final appearance at the market, they’re grateful Rockford has this event not just for the customers, but to meet fellow small business owners.

It’s wonderful being someone who’s done this for a long time. It’s always fun to meet other vendors, to just kind of talk and compare what our businesses look like. And we are all helping each other out. A lot of us are in a bartering system where, Oh yeah, I’m going to bring some, some honey like a two pounder down to this vendor and I’m going to get something in exchange. We’re kind of on that basis with a lot of other folks,” said Samantha Raines daughter of the owners of Raines Honey Farm.

“One thing that is really nice about our presence here at the market is that it’s a way for us to meet our regular customers who know that we’re going to be here and by extension then making other customers who are here in Rockford understand that we are local.”

City Market will continue to run until September 29th.