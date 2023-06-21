ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Most people will turn to their internet or TV for information in an emergency, but what happens when there is no power or cell signal?

That is what local amateur radio operators prepare for.

While cell phones are by far the most convenient way to communicate, what happens when all of the networks go down at the time they are most needed?

“Cellular networks across the country are only set up and designed to handle a portion of the traffic in the country,” said Kevin Puckett, board member of the Rockford Amateur Radio Association. “So, what happens is any time there is any kind of an emergency situation or disaster or power outage, that system becomes overtaxed very, very quickly.”

That is where amateur radio can step in. Operators like Puckett and Dean Livingston, secretary of the Greater Beloit Amateur Radio Club, have practiced and prepared for the worst.

“We set up emergency antennas, we run on all emergency power, whether it be gas engine or solar power,” Livingston said. “Everybody goes through training exercises and safety exercises and make all this happen.”

Another way that amateur radio can be useful is by relaying weather reports from spotters out in the field back to the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

“It gets relayed in from somebody in a car to the base station, if you will,” Puckett said. “That person then relays the information to Romeoville, and that’s how the chain works, and then it comes back out through a warning or a watch.”

Amateur radio operators participate in a nationwide, 24-hour emergency communication demonstration, known as “Field Day,” once a year. It is an opportunity for them to test their systems.

“We’ll be doing communications around the country to make contacts, to exchange information and try to be prepared for any unforeseen event that should happen,” Livingston said.

There are several field days happening in the stateline, running for a full 24-hours on June 24-25, starting at 12 p.m.:

Rockford: YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St.

YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St. Greater Beloit: Janesville Fire Training Center, 3000 N County F.

Janesville Fire Training Center, 3000 N County F. Big Thunder: Spring Township Building, 3150 Shattuck Rd. Belvidere.

“Anybody that attends to really hope they sit down with an operator and just listen to them, the operator will give them a chance to get involved and try it themselves,” Livingston said.

“We are welcoming people, the general public, to come out, if they have an interest,” Puckett added. They’re more than welcome to sit down at a microphone. We can help them speak on the radio if they have that desire.”

There are more than 2,000 licensed amateur radio operators in Winnebago County. Those interested in joining a club can find more information The National Association of Amateur Radio’s website.