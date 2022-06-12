ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family has been left without a home following a fire.

It happened at1604 Grant Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Fire Department. The family returned home and heard smoke detectors from outside. They found smoke coming from the upstairs and called 911. They were unable to rescue any animals from that floor due to the smoke.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke showing from the second story of the wood-frame house. They extinguished a fire that was found in a bedroom. Two live hamsters were located and removed from the house and given to their owners.

Damages are estimated to be at $30,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.