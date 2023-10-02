JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The bomb squad was called to a Janesville home over the weekend after a cleaning company discovered a hand grenade in the basement.

According to Janesville Police, the company was working at a residence in the 1200 block of Badger Street on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when workers discovered the “military grade” munition in the basement.

Technicians from the Dane County Bomb Squad were called in to collect the grenade which, upon inspection, was found to be only a grenade body with no functioning fuse system.

Police urge residents to immediately report any and all suspicious explosive-related activities.

Nearly a week ago, three Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured trying to dispose of dynamite that was found in a trailer.