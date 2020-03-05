Hand washing vs. hand sanitizer: What to know

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With pharmacies and retail stores running low on certain sanitation supplies, health experts are once again reminding stateline residents the best way to stay healthy.

Washing your hands with soap is always the preferred method. However, alcohol based sanitzer can be just as effective–as long as your hands aren’t visible soiled.

Dr. Jennifer Kline of SwedishAmerican says it comes down to a simple eyeball test.

“If your hands are visibly dirty, you need to use soap and water. That’s number one. We also need to make sure we’re washing our hands with soap and water properly. So, making sure that you’re washing for 20 seconds,” she explained.

If you’re using hand sanitizer, you want the alcohol content to be at least at 60%.

Dr. Kline says there is no research that indicates hand sanitizers become less effective against germs over time.

For more helpful tips, see the CDC’s recommendations.

