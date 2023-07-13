ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was arrested Wednesday after they found a handgun with a laser light and a defaced serial number in his car.

According to police, officers pulled over Isaiah Locke, 19, around 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Ashland Avenue.

During the stop, officers found the weapon.

Locke was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number and four counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.