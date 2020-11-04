Hanley beats Carpenter to become next Winnebago County State’s Attorney

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Republican J. Hanley defeated Democratic challenger Paul Carpenter to become the next Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

Hanley once served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Winnebago County, with experience as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Arizona.

The city of Rockford has seen more homicides in 2020 than any single year in the last two decades. Hanley said he would favor the creation of a specialized gun court to decide gun-related crimes.

“It’s a specialty court, but really, it’s just a designated judge and prosecutor who would handle gun crimes,” he said. “A lot of people talk about the severity of the punishment, but I would talk a little more about the swiftness.”

Civil unrest around the country and in Rockford, surrounding the use of force tactics and proper prosecution, has drawn a new light on the State’s Attorney’s job.

“One thing that we can do better at is explaining the [criminal justice] process,” Hanley said. Like [with] this officer involved shooting (of Tyris Jones), there is this Integrity Task Force. I suspect most people don’t even know what that is. Who make that task force up, what they will actually do, and what the timelines are for those. I think if we can be more transparent with respect to the process, people will trust the outcome.”

Hanley ran on a platform against penalizing businesses struggling to survive by defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where I would be criminalizing these actions,” said Hanley.

Hanley said he doesn’t think it is practical for the court system to have a role in enforcement.

“To brand someone, or a business, a criminal for what amounts to alleged administrative violations is problematic,” Hanley said.

Hanley thinks the State’s Attorney’s Office has higher priority issues to focus on.

“We are in the middle of a gun crime pandemic. There are barely enough state’s attorney’s in the office to prosecute the serious violent crimes that are happening right now,” he added.

