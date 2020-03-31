Hanley wins Republican nom for Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All votes have finally been tallied for the Republican candidate running for Winnebago County State’s Attorney.
J Hanley edged out David Gill by just 15 votes.
Hanley will now face Democrat Paul Carpenter in the November election.
Carpenter ran unopposed in the primary.
The winner will replace current State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, who chose not to run for re-election.
