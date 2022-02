(WTVO) — February 1 was the start of the Lunar New Year, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

The pandemic has stopped most of the large public festivities, but some smaller celebrations are taking place around the world. Festivities can last up to 15 days and range from setting off fireworks to scare evil spirits away to cleaning the entire house so families are free of bad luck.

The celebration is centered around the vision for hope, prosperity and all the good things that come in the new year.