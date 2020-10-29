Hard Rock Casino asks to amend its license application, vote delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board has decided to delay a vote to approve or deny Rockford’s casino license.

815 Entertainment, in partnership with Hard Rock International, took the opportunity petitioned the board to amend its license application to include required supplemental disclosures.

The board scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday to announce the 6-month extension, one day after the one year deadline to reach a decision.

Several other casino licenses were also on the agenda, including casinos in Waukegan, south suburban Chicago and Williamson County.

The Illinois Gaming Board will only approve six casinos, and this year they received 10 applications. Four casino requests will be denied.

By law, the Gaming Board had one year from the license application submission date to approve or deny the license at a public meeting. The Hard Rock application was submitted October 28th, 2019.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he hopes it doesn’t take that long and the city is committed to getting this done quickly.

“I understand that all the applicants for new casino licenses were advised late yesterday by the Illinois Gaming Board that it may be another 6 months before a preliminary suitability determination will be made. I am very disappointed. I hope it won’t be another 6 months before we have the determination, especially since we have only one applicant unlike other communities that have multiple applications. We believe Hard Rock is working diligently with the IGB to move this process forward. At the City, we too are committed to doing what we can to get this done as expeditiously as possible. I would love to see construction on the temporary casino start soon, but since that is not allowed, we will continue to wait on this project, which will bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the community,” said Mayor McNamara.

After considering proposals from the downtown Rock River West Casino Group and Forest City Casino, the city councilmen opted to vote in favor of the plan from Hard Rock International as the only choice for Rockford.

The City voted in favor of Hard Rock, saying in September 2019: “The Hard Rock proposal includes realistic and sustainable minimum gambling tax guarantees, along with additional revenue sharing payments to offset impacts to the City. Hard Rock has agreed to a minimum payment of $7 million annually of gaming taxes to the City. Hard Rock also agreed to additional revenue sharing payments, a portion of which will be used to offset impacts to Police, Fire, and Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence, and will also be applied toward economic development in disadvantaged areas of town, establishment of a philanthropic entity controlled by City Council, or other purposes as determined by the City.”

The Hard Rock plan includes:

5 restaurants

Hard Rock Live! venue to feature local/internationally known artists

Rock Shop

Retail space

Rockford Park District Partnership: Hard Rock to provide $150,000 over 10 years for marketing and/or sponsorships, construct outdoor amphitheater at Levings Lake, music studio at Washington Park Community Center, and improvements to Sinnissippi Music Shell

Promise to help fund police/fire, Remedies (locally funded program for problem gambling), Rockford Promise, Rockford Family Peace Center, RAVE, RACVB, transportation

Establish Hard Rock 815 Community Foundation (distribute grants yearly to local charities/causes)

Phase 2: construction of hotel and parking garage

If the gaming board doesn’t meet the deadline, it can call a special public meeting or give a written reason for an extension, and when it expects to have a decision.

Due to COVID-19, a public meeting has not been held this year, and Thursday’s meeting was virtual.

If the license is approved, construction can begin at both the casino’s permanent location, on the former Clock Tower Resort property on E. State Street, and the temporary facility at Giovanni’s on N. Bell School Road.

