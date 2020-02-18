Hard Rock Casino donates food to Rockford pantries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the fate of the proposed Hard Rock Casino still in the hands of the Illinois Gaming Board, the organization is still working to integrate itself into the community.

During the month of January, Hard Rock collected donations during a month-long food drive, and on Tuesday boxes and barrels of food were delivered to the Rock River Valley Pantry.

The food will be divided between a number of area food pantries.

According to Leslie Varisco, the President of the Rockford Pantry Coalition, Tuesday’s donations will feed thousands of people.

“The Rock River Valley Pantry alone serves approximately 6,500 individuals per month, so do the math. It’s a lot of people: ten pantries, even though they’re smaller, I don’t know the numbers in total, but it’s a lot of the community,” she said.

Varisco says the time period after the Christmas holiday is when pantries need food donations the most.

