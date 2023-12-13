ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock Casino Rockford presented the Veterans Drop-In Center with a $1,000 donation on Wednesday.

The money will be used to help local veterans who find themselves in need of a meal, financial assistance, or fellowship, the center said.

“Donations like things help us provide the essentials for veterans, including financial assistance, moving support, things like delivering food to veterans and, also, a host of non-perishable items that we hold in our pantry,” said Sean West, executive director of the Veterans Drop-In Center, at 1539 S 4th Street.

West said the center serves 30 to 50 veterans every day.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford is currently building a permanent casino complex at the former site of the Clock Tower Inn on E. State Street.