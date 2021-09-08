Hard Rock Casino to open temporary casino in October, hiring hundreds of positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With less than 60 days until it opens, Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino is looking to fill hundreds of positions.
“We’re very eager to get the ball rolling on the temporary casino but the magic of our operations really begins with the people we recruit. Our team has been working diligently to ensure those recruiting efforts are right here in Rockford, keeping the promises we made in the very beginning of this project,” stated Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “No matter the role, our team is committed to recruiting a diverse workforce with a strong local presence and preparing them to have a successful career in the gaming industry.”
The temporary location, at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, 610 N Bell School Road, will open in October 2021 while the permanent location is built at the former Clock Tower Resort site on E. State Street.
Hard Rock has already conducted two job fairs to recruit staff for the temporary casino.
Interested applicants can apply here.
CAGE OPERATIONS
Cashier – Cage
Count Team Member 1
Credit Admin
Shift Manager- Cage
Specialty Banker
Supervisor – Cage
Supervisor – Count Team
Supervisor – Training Cage
FACILITIES
Engineer 1
Supervisor – Engineering
CASINO PUBLIC SPACE
Floor Attendant I
Manager/Supervisor
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
IT Service Tech I
IT System Admin
Manager – IT
SECURITY
Officer – Med Response Tech
Security Officer I
Supervisor – Security
SURVEILLANCE
Observer I – Surveillance
Supervisor – Surveillance
Technician – Surveillance
SLOT OPERATIONS
Casino Shift Manager
Manager – Slot Technician
Rep – Slot Casino Service
Slot Technician I
Supervisor
RESTAURANT
Busser
Chef
Cook I
Cook II
Food Runner
Host/Hostess
Server Restaurant
Sous Chef
Steward
Supervisor
CASINO SERVICE BAR
Bar Porter
Bartender
Server
CASINO SALES & MARKETING
Analyst – Database
Manager – Database Marketing
Manager – Players Club & Promotions
Marketing Coordinator
Marketing Manager
WILD CARD
Players Club Rep
Supervisor – Players Club
FINANCE
Analyst – Financial
Clerk I – Warehouse Receiving
Clerk II – Accounts Payable
Clerk III- Rev Verification
Controller
Manager – Purchasing
Manager – Revenue Verification
Revenue Audit Accountant
Staff Accountant I
Supervisor – Payroll
Supervisor – Revenue Verification
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
Host – Casino
Manager – Player Development
Player Development Executive
COMPLIANCE
AML Specialist
Manager
EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATION
Scheduling Manager
FOOD & BEVERAGE ADMINISTRATION
Asst Manager
INTERNAL AUDIT
Manage