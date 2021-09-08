Hard Rock Casino to open temporary casino in October, hiring hundreds of positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With less than 60 days until it opens, Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

“We’re very eager to get the ball rolling on the temporary casino but the magic of our operations really begins with the people we recruit. Our team has been working diligently to ensure those recruiting efforts are right here in Rockford, keeping the promises we made in the very beginning of this project,” stated Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “No matter the role, our team is committed to recruiting a diverse workforce with a strong local presence and preparing them to have a successful career in the gaming industry.”

The temporary location, at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, 610 N Bell School Road, will open in October 2021 while the permanent location is built at the former Clock Tower Resort site on E. State Street.

Hard Rock has already conducted two job fairs to recruit staff for the temporary casino.

Interested applicants can apply here.

CAGE OPERATIONS

Cashier – Cage

Count Team Member 1

Credit Admin

Shift Manager- Cage

Specialty Banker

Supervisor – Cage

Supervisor – Count Team

Supervisor – Training Cage

FACILITIES

Engineer 1

Supervisor – Engineering

CASINO PUBLIC SPACE

Floor Attendant I

Manager/Supervisor

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

IT Service Tech I

IT System Admin

Manager – IT

SECURITY

Officer – Med Response Tech

Security Officer I

Supervisor – Security

SURVEILLANCE

Observer I – Surveillance

Supervisor – Surveillance

Technician – Surveillance

SLOT OPERATIONS

Casino Shift Manager

Manager – Slot Technician

Rep – Slot Casino Service

Slot Technician I

Supervisor

RESTAURANT

Busser

Chef

Cook I

Cook II

Food Runner

Host/Hostess

Server Restaurant

Sous Chef

Steward

Supervisor

CASINO SERVICE BAR

Bar Porter

Bartender

Server

CASINO SALES & MARKETING

Analyst – Database

Manager – Database Marketing

Manager – Players Club & Promotions

Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Manager

WILD CARD

Players Club Rep

Supervisor – Players Club

FINANCE

Analyst – Financial

Clerk I – Warehouse Receiving

Clerk II – Accounts Payable

Clerk III- Rev Verification

Controller

Manager – Purchasing

Manager – Revenue Verification

Revenue Audit Accountant

Staff Accountant I

Supervisor – Payroll

Supervisor – Revenue Verification

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Host – Casino

Manager – Player Development

Player Development Executive

COMPLIANCE

AML Specialist

Manager

EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATION

Scheduling Manager

FOOD & BEVERAGE ADMINISTRATION

Asst Manager

INTERNAL AUDIT

Manage

