Hard Rock holding job fair for Rockford casino in August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock will begin hiring staff for its temporary casino location in Rockford, with a job fair on August 13th and 14th.

The fair will be held at the Nordloff Center, 118 N Main St, at 12 p.m. each day. The event will feature a presentation between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Positions listed including accounting, food and beverage service, marketing, slot operations, security, and other areas of interest to prospective job seekers.

To RSVP for the job fair, click here.

Hard Rock plans to open its temporary casino in Rockford in October 2021.

The temporary casino can be open for up to two years while the permanent casino is built.

The Giovanni’s location at E. State and Bell School Road is currently undergoing an $8 million renovation, and will hold over 600 slot machines; the Midway Bar sports bar; and the Rock River Bar and Grill restaurant.

A license for the full casino project is still under consideration by the Illinois Gaming Board.