Hard Rock partners with Rockford food pantry for food drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock Rockford partnered with the Rock River Valley Food Pantry and other local pantries to hold a food drive, running now through February 14th.

All of the food collected will go to area pantries.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hard Rock Casino information office on W. State Street in downtown Rockford, which is open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

