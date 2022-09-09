ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford.

Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees.

The company said they would review wages and salaries to ensure the organization remains competitive.

Hard Rock employs more than 45,000 people worldwide spanning 70 countries, and the company was ranked a 2022 “Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads” by Forbes.

The Rockford Casino continues to grow its team members and invites those interested in employment to visit the Careers page on the Hard Rock Casino Rockford website.