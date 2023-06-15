ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents now have a better idea on when Hard Rock’s permanent casino will open its doors.

815 Entertainment appeared in front of the Illinois Gaming Board Thursday morning. They were there to request a one-year extension for its temporary site, 610 N. Bell School Rd.

The board approved the extension. It can now remain open until November 2024.

New details about the casino were revealed as well. Construction at the former Clock Tower Resort is on schedule, with the concrete roof slated to be installed later this month.

Hard Rock expects to bring gaming equipment into the site in May 2024.

As for an opening date, Hard Rock is aiming for late August 2024.