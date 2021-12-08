Hard Rock’s Rockford Casino rakes in $4.1M in first month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Casino, operated by Hard Rock, took in $4.1 million in revenue in its first 22 days of operation, officials said.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, 41,637 admissions were recorded in November at the new casino, located at 610 N Bell School Road.

Of the total gross receipts, the casino will owe $497,000 in state taxes, $249,000 of which will benefit the Rockford area.

Hard Rock has hired nearly 300 employees so far, and all of them have been approved by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The casino will remain in operation for 2 years during the construction of the full Hard Rock Casino Rockford, which will be built on the site of the former Clock Tower Resort on E. State Street.