Harlem band teacher recognized on Good Morning America for going above and beyond for his students

HARLEM, Ill. (WTVO) — If you are a fan of Good Morning America, you might have seen a familiar face on the show Tuesday.

Harlem High School band director Tim Perian has gone above and beyond for his students this past year. When the pandemic hit, Perian made an effort to record, edit, and share his students’ work with the whole district instead of canceling performances.

The Machesney Park native tells GMA he was inspired to pursue music education by his own band teacher. Upon graduating from Northwestern, he knew he wanted to return to Harlem to teach music.