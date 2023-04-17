MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem School District is investing in Illinois’ manufacturing future with a new Career and Technical Education facility.

Staff broke ground on the 27,000-square-foot facility on Monday morning.

It will be connected to the east side of the Harlem High School and will include spaces for automotive repair, welding, construction, and manufacturing classes.

The school’s principal says it will serve both the students and the community.

“This facility is going to allow us to position our graduates to be competitive in the workforce right after graduation and in positions in post-secondary opportunities on the education side,” said Principal Jeremy Bois. “So, not only will it be serving our students with opportunities, we’re also serving the community by providing a workforce that’s going to be creative, hard-working, talented, and knowledgeable.”

The building will also include a health clinic for staff.