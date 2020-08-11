Harlem delays first day of school until September 8th

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem School District announced Tuesday that it would be delaying the start of the school year until September 8th.

The District says this will give them more time for their staff to prepare for the logistical challenges as they adapt to teaching in the age of COVID-19.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but we feel it is important for our staff to have time to put our plan into action and to work through all of the logistics involved in bringing staff and students back into our buildings. As this is a new learning experience for our students, we also recognize that many of our staff will be teaching in a way that looks different than before. The additional time before the first day of school will allow us to give our staff the time they need to make the transition as smooth as possible,” the District said.

