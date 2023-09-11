ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem Globetrotters basketball team will return to Rockford this December at the BMO Center.

The 2024 World Tour allows the Globetrotters to continue their mission “to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters.”

The team is set to perform on December 30th, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 25th at 10 a.m.