Harlem High School begins full remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School is taking a step it hopes will help stop the coronavirus from spreading.
Tuesday marked the first day of remote learning for Harlem High School students. Last week, the district sent an email to parents saying COVID-19 has forced too many people into quarantine and they can’t staff the school.
The plan is to stay remote for two weeks and return to in-person learning on November 30th.
