Harlem High School closes for a week due to COVID-19 teacher shortage

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School students are moving to remote learning, beginning Monday, January 24th, as the school says it does not have enough staff to stay open.

“Because this transition is due to staffing shortages, all extracurricular and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled,” the school said in an announcement sent out on Friday.

The food and nutrition services department will have meals available for pickup on Monday, January 24th, from 3:45 to 4:45. Meals will be available for pickup in the front entrance of the high school.

The school plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, January 31st.