ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire and reported explosion at a Roscoe apartment complex led to the rescue of three residents by Harlem-Roscoe firefighters on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residential structure fire in the 100000 block of Monarch Road at approximately 12:20 a.m., according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District (HRFPD).

Upon arrival, officials found moderate smoke and fire in the complex, as well as evidence of a possible explosion.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District

Law enforcement reportedly forced entry into an upstairs apartment and removed one adult male and two children from the apartment. None of the residents were injured.

The fire was contained shortly after. The explosion reportedly caused “significant structural damage and with potential collapse of some (or most) remaining structure still present,” according to HRFPD.

Officials warned the public to avoid the area, citing a risk of further structural collapse from the fire and explosion.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.