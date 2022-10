ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Trollop is the next fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.

Trollop has worked for the department for 10 years. He is currently a battalion chief and was previously a paramedic. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

He will replace Chief Don Shoevlin, who announced his retirement at the end of the year. Trollop will take over January 1.