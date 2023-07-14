ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem-Roscoe Fire Captain Tim Bergeron will retire after 32 years of service, the fire department announced on Friday.

“Thank you Tim for the past 32 years!!!! It goes without saying that over the past 32 years, you have dedicated an extreme amount of time to Harlem-Roscoe,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “You have missed time with family, holidays, and events in order to serve the community. You have been a staple within these walls of our fire houses. You have been a mentor and a friend to many. We would like to thank you for all that you have done for the department and wish you the best in retirement!!!!”

Bergeron’s last day with the department was not announced.