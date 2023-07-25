ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it had accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Patrick Trollop.

Trollop became Fire Chief less than a year ago, in December 2022, replacing Chief Don Shovelin.

Trollop had been with the department for 10 years prior to his promotion and had served as Battalion Chief.

Reasons for Trollop’s resignation were not given. “The Board of Trustees appreciates Chief Trollop’s many years of service to the District and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the Board said in a release.

John Bergeron will serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is found. Bergeron currently serves as Deputy Chief of Administration.