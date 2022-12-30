ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement.

A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008.

Taking his place is Patrick Trollop, who has been with the department for 10 years and served as Battalion Chief before the promotion. He said that he has big shoes to fill in his new position.

“The standard is definitely there, but not just with him, but the surrounding fire chiefs as well. I see what the standard is, it’s a standard of excellence, and I keep showing not only working with Chief Shoevlin, but working with other chiefs around the county,” Trollop said. “But, like I said, with the Illinois fire chiefs, I know what that standard is and now it’s just a matter of meeting that and trying to success it the best I can.”

Trollop officially became the department’s 9th fire chief on Sunday.