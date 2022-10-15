ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, so a local department spent Saturday morning teaching kids how to stay safe during a fire.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District has been in schools throughout the week. Kids went out Saturday to learn more safety standards through interaction demonstrations. There was a fire extinguisher simulator machine and a small fire pole to ride down.

Organizers said that it is important for entire families to learn about fire prevention.

“To have not only the kids thinking about it, but also to get the parents thinking about it too because sometimes we just take those things for granted,” said Jennifer Anderson, community risk reduction officer with the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. “‘Oh, it’s never going to happen to us,’ until unfortunately it’s after the fact.”

Sparky the Dog and a comfort dog were also in attendance.