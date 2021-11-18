Harlem-Roscoe firefighters handed out free Thanksgiving dinners to seniors

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Senior citizens had the chance to drive through the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District fire station on Thursday and pick up a free hot meal.

The meal included turkey, dressing, potatoes, veggies, and dessert.

The firefighters host the event, in partnership with the Roscoe Lions Club, each year.

This year’s giveaway was done drive-thru style, to keep those safe who are at risk for COVID-19.

“We’ve prepared the food and they would just drive through,” said Fire Chief Don Shoevlin. “We give them their meal in a carryout dish and they’d go home and eat it amongst friends and family. I thank the community for participating and it’s an honor to be able to do this.”

Firefighters fed over 600 seniors at today’s event.